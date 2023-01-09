NewsLocalWeather to change as from late Tuesday, snow on the way

Weather to change as from late Tuesday, snow on the way

Cloudy with light showers and snowfall in mountains

A low-pressure system over the central Aegean Sea will also affect Cyprus with the prevailing fine weather changing as from late Tuesday, according to the Mediterranean island’s Meteorological Service.

Strong rain and thunder will come as from early Wednesday morning following a very cloudy Tuesday afternoon. And snow is expected to fall on the highest mountains by Wednesday evening.

Both on Wednesday and Thursday extreme weather phenomena are on the forecast, along with a drop in the temperature.

The temperature will be near or slightly below the season’s average, the Met Service also predicts.

By Annie Charalambous
