Weather: Mainly fine weekend ahead

On Saturday, the weather will continue to be mainly fine.

Initially, the winds will blow mainly from the southeast to the southwest and locally variable, light, force 3 on the Beaufort scale, gradually becoming mainly southwesterly to the northwest by the afternoon, light to moderate, force 3 to 4 on the Beaufort scale.

The sea will be generally smooth to slight.

The temperature will rise to around 37 degrees Celsius inland, around 34 in the southeast and eastern coastal areas, around 32 on the remaining coasts, and around 27 degrees Celsius in the higher mountains.

On Sunday, the weather will be mainly fine. On Monday, the weather will remain mainly clear; however, during the midday hours and afterwards, increased cloudiness will be observed in the mountains.

On Tuesday, clouds developing during the midday hours and afterwards are expected to bring isolated showers, with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm, mainly in the mountainous areas but also in inland areas.

The temperature until Monday is not expected to undergo significant changes, while on Tuesday, it will experience a slight decrease but will continue to be above the average for the time of the season.