Weather: Mainly fine next few days with possibility of rain in the mountains

On Monday, the weather will start off mainly fine, however, increased cloudiness after noon may lead to isolated showers in the mountains.

Winds will be predominantly southwest to northwest, ranging from weak to moderate, at 3 to 4 Beaufort. In some areas, winds may strengthen to a moderate level, around 4 Beaufort, with occasional stronger gusts, reaching up to 5 Beaufort in the southern parts of the island.

The sea will be smooth to slight.

Temperatures will rise to around 37 degrees Celsius inland, 34 degrees Celsius in the northern, southern, and eastern coastal areas, around 31 degrees Celsius in other coastal regions, and about 29 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Looking ahead, Wednesday and Thursday are expected to bring mainly sunny weather.

The temperatures will remain relatively stable throughout this period, with no significant fluctuations expected, aligning closely with the average climatological values.