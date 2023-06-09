NewsLocalWeather forecast: increasing heat and weekend storms ahead

Weather forecast: increasing heat and weekend storms ahead

Weak low pressure is affecting Cyprus bringing with it periods of rain.

On Friday evening, the weather will be mainly clear. The temperature will drop to 19 degrees Celsius inland, around 21 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and 16 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

On Saturday, increased cloud is expected to give way to isolated showers or thunderstorms, mainly in the mountains and inland. Winds will be southwesterly to northwesterly, moderate to strong at 4 to 5 Beaufort.

The temperature will rise to 35 degrees Celsius inland, around 32 degrees Celsius on the eastern coasts, around 29 degrees Celsius on the remaining coastal areas, and 26 degrees Celsius in the higher mountains.

On Sunday, the weather will initially be mostly sunny. Still, in the afternoon, increased clouds may lead to isolated showers or thunderstorms, mainly in the mountains and inland.

The temperature will gradually drop, ranging slightly below the average for the time of season.

The dust in the atmosphere is expected to recede by Saturday.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
