“We will complete the road in Pyla,” Tatar says

In an interview with the Turkish network “Haber Turk,” Ersin Tatar, the Turkish Cypriot leader, commented on the attack against UN peacekeepers in Pyla, stating that “we will complete this road. It is the most natural right of the residents of this village to live on their own land.”

He asserted that “the United Nations consistently favours the Greek Cypriot side. This has been the case for years. It behaves as if only the Greek Cypriot side exists on the island. It intervenes to minimise reactions from the Greek Cypriot side.”

Tatar also supported his stance, saying that “This is a state. This state has law enforcement power. What would we do? Of course, we intervened with the help of a bulldozer. I must protect my people.”

Simultaneously, following Tatar’s new statement, the “police” issued a written announcement, reporting that on Friday morning, “when personnel from the general police headquarters who were on duty in the area started moving forward to remove the soldiers and vehicles of the UN Peacekeeping Force that were obstructing passage through the area, a total of 15 individuals from the general police headquarters were transferred to the state hospital in Famagusta.”

The announcement claimed that eight “police officers” who were taken to the “hospital” displayed signs of physical assault. The “police officers” were discharged after receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in Turkey, Omer Celik, addressed the developments in Pyla, stating that “the attitude of the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus is unacceptable and misguided. The behaviour of the Peacekeeping Force, which aims to appease the Greek Cypriot side, harms its own existence and reputation in Cyprus.”

He maintained that “the Peacekeeping Force approved the construction of the Larnaca-Dhekelia-Ayia Napa and Pyla-Voroklini roads, which were built by Greek Cypriots on expropriated Turkish Cypriot lands. Therefore, the attitude of the Peacekeeping Force towards the Turkish Cypriot side today carries double standards and has dealt a heavy blow to its impartiality.”

“As our President has clearly and unequivocally stated on UN platforms, everyone must fully respect the fact that there are two equal sovereign peoples in Cyprus. No one can disregard the sovereign rights of the trnc,” Celik concluded.

