We have a plan and a strategy to deal with migration, President says

In the past two weeks, Cyprus was rocked by major racist attacks against migrants and migrant-owned businesses in Chloraka and Limassol.

In an interview with Phileleftheros, President Christodoulides outlines the government’s plan to suppress any form of violence against migrants, as well as manage the migration issue, while admitting that the police response to the attacks was not satisfactory.

Interview with Andreas Bimbishis, Androula Taramounta, Costas Venizelos and Frixos Dalitis.

The incidents in Chloraka occurred at a time when there was a perception that the government was getting things under control, and developments regarding the Cyprus issue were expected. Do you feel that someone has pulled the rug from under your feet?

I do not feel at all that someone has pulled the rug from under my feet. I consider migration to be a very serious issue and one of the seven priorities of our government. I am pleased to say that significant moves have been made in the first six months to address the problem, and I can confidently say that migration will be dealt with comprehensively.

Just to remind you, we have reduced arrivals in Cyprus by 50%, strengthened the repatriation bureau, increasing repatriations by 55%. For the first time, more people are leaving our country than arriving in the last four months. We are processing 1800 applications per month, compared to the previous 1000. Additionally, we are in contact with the Supreme Court to examine more appeals. Currently, 1300 are being processed compared to 800 before. We will hire new personnel for examinations and are preparing a new pre-departure area.

This means that arrests of all immigrants who are illegal can be made, and they can be held until their deportation. As promised, we have submitted to Parliament the draft law for the Deputy Ministry for Migration, which will further strengthen our efforts, and I hope that Parliament will respond immediately. Therefore, I can confidently say that migration will be addressed.

Where did the escalation of violence come from?

According to my information, the violence began with an incident in Chloraka that was unrelated to the implementation of the government decree, which was yet another sign of our determination to address migration. So yes, the problem exists, but we have a plan and a strategy to deal with it.

During the meeting on the incidents, you addressed the Minister of Justice and the Chief of Police, saying that migration is not the problem. What is the problem? Do you not consider the violence that occurred in Limassol and Chloraka as racist?

I should first mention that any form of violence is condemnable, and what we witnessed is unacceptable. I make this clear without reservations or qualifiers. Migration did not arise yesterday nor in the past six months. It is a problem that began in Cyprus in 2015. Today’s data are clearly improved compared to what existed previously. Unfortunately, as I have mentioned, some exploit migration, which I do not downplay in terms of its seriousness, to promote other agendas and behaviours that are condemnable.

Who are these individuals?

I believe that through public dialogue, we should be much more responsible regarding migration. It is very easy to make statements, either in one direction or the other. Our responsibility as a government is not to be swayed in either direction. Our responsibility is to address it, and I believe that the statements made by some do not help in addressing the problem.

Are there responsibilities regarding the management of the incidents?

Of course, there are responsibilities. The reason I called the meeting the day after the incidents was to be informed about the operational plan implemented in Limassol. I can honestly say that I was not at all satisfied with what I heard from the police, which is why I requested the political head of the police to submit a memorandum with conclusions, along with the police reports, regarding the management. From what I heard, I was not satisfied at all.

When the President of the Republic needs to intervene to make the obvious happen, it means that something is not going well…

Certainly. That’s why I took this initiative. I won’t hide it. Some advised me to stay away from the issue of migration because it’s a difficult problem. However, I’m here to solve problems. I won’t consider the personal cost for such a serious issue that concerns Cypriot society and is one of the government’s top seven priorities.

You mentioned that you won’t hide, but what we’ve been witnessing these days is that a Minister in your government responsible for these matters, the Minister of Interior, is keeping a low profile…

The issue is not just about migration, which is primarily the responsibility of the Minister of Interior, who has taken specific actions in consultation with me to address the problem, and as I mentioned, there are already tangible results. The issue is ensuring public order. As a government and as a state, we have a responsibility to our citizens and those residing in our country, as well as those visiting our country, to feel safe. Therefore, it’s a matter of public safety.

After two major incidents, if the situation escalates, will you resort to drastic measures?

Whether it escalates or not, when the situation normalises, there will certainly be a comprehensive evaluation, as is done every day, and I won’t hesitate to make decisions. However, during times of crisis, in difficult moments, and in managing a problem, I don’t think it’s wise to take actions that weaken the effort or create problems. At the same time, the morale of the police officers, not only the leaders but also the rank and file, is very important and something I care about. During times of criticism, we must take into account and support the morale of these people who are on the front lines.

You mentioned earlier that those who caused the incidents will be called upon to compensate for the damages. Is this a possibility?

I spoke with the Legal Service. There is a relevant provision in the law, in case the accused are convicted, for the penalties to include compensation for the damages suffered by the owners of affected businesses. It’s important for everyone to be clear that there is zero tolerance for such behaviour. I asked the District Officer of Limassol, through the Minister of Interior, to document the damages. Following my instructions, the Deputy Minister of Social Welfare contacted the lady from Limassol, whom we all saw crying for the damages her kiosk suffered, in order to respond immediately to any needs that arose.

You said earlier that some were inciting people to engage in specific behaviours. Shouldn’t the Police have been more prepared, considering what it knew and the similar incidents in the past? For example, Chloraka is also connected to individuals involved in the attack at DIAS. Shouldn’t they have acted more effectively?

The Police have a responsibility to have an effective plan to address such behaviours and other threats to public safety, such as in Chloraka and Limassol. This is where the operational plan of the Police is assessed, and that’s why, as I mentioned, I am not satisfied with what I heard, which is why I asked the Minister of Justice to submit a report to me on the entire issue after receiving the relevant report of events from the Chief of Police. What matters to me at this moment is how public safety is ensured. Subsequently, if necessary, rest assured that appropriate decisions will be taken at the right time.