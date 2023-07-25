“We are guests at the sea,” says fisheries department official, urging responsible tourism

In the current period, it’s possible to encounter loggerhead and green turtles, both in shallow and deep waters, as it is their mating and nesting season, Melina Markou, a representative from the Fisheries Department, told Active Radio on Tuesday.

Markou was asked to comment on a recent incident of a turtle biting a human in Paphos. She noted that marine creatures are no different from land animals; they will defend themselves if they sense danger.

The presence of turtles is particularly pronounced in the areas of Argaka, Lara-Toxeftra, and Akamas, where they come to nest, she said.

“We are guests at the sea, and as such, we must behave accordingly,” stated Markou. Any form of disturbance, attempt to trap them, or getting too close to a turtle can cause them to flee or even attack.

Markou stressed the importance of not feeding the turtles. Offering food is considered abuse, and it is both harmful and illegal. Even if photographing their nesting process, using flash or strong lighting is discouraged.

Regarding monk seals, Markou reported that their population has reached twenty individuals, and swimmers in Cyprus waters may encounter them. However, she urged bathers to maintain a safe distance and not disturb them and not to enter sea caves, where seals nest.

Moreover, Markou made an appeal to beachgoers who spot camera equipment or lenses in the seal caves across different locations in Cyprus, to refrain from destroying or stealing the camera traps. These have been placed by the Fisheries Department to monitor the seal population in Cyprus, she said.