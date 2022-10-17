Waterspout formed in Ayia Napa (video)

A waterspout formed on Monday afternoon in Ayia Napa.

Police said that the waterspout did not cause damage to the area, besides moving a number of sunbeds on the beach.

Smaller and less intense than tornadoes, waterspouts are columns of cloud-filled wind rotating over a body of water. Despite its name, a waterspout is not filled with water.

Waterspouts fall into two categories: fair-weather waterspouts and tornadic waterspouts.

Tornadic waterspouts are tornadoes that form over water or move from land to water. They have the same characteristics as a land tornado and are associated with severe thunderstorms.

Fair-weather waterspouts usually form along the dark flat base of a line of developing clouds. This type of waterspout is generally not associated with thunderstorms. While tornadic waterspouts develop downward in a thunderstorm, a fair weather waterspout develops on the surface of the water and works its way upward.