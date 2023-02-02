Water flow to dams remains low, despite rainfall – Water Development Department

Water flow to dams in Cyprus remains low compared to last year, despite the recent rainfall, according to data from the Water Development Department.

The data show that he flow of water to dams during the last 24 hours was 381 thousand cubic meters which is low for this period of time.

“The recent rainfall has offered almost nothing compared to what we expected and just managed to cover consumption,” Marios Hadjicostis, senior technical engineer of the Department has said.

The total flow to dams since the beginning of October reached 18.5 million cubic meters. Hadjicostis said that the flow is particularly low considering that an equal amount of water was collected in just three days in January last year.

Dams are now at 67.2% of their capacity compared to 75.9% during the same period last year.

The Kouris dam, which is the largest, is at 63% compared to 69% during the same period last year. Asprokremmos reached 78.3% compared to 93.1% during the corresponding period last year, while the Evretou dam reached 69% compared to 76% last year.

The total quantity of water in dams is 195.4 million cubic meters compared to 220.7 million during the corresponding period last year.