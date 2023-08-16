Water drainage system discovered in Dromolaxia-Vyzakia archaeological site

The Department of Antiquities of the Deputy Ministry of Culture announced the completion of the two-month excavation of 2023 at Dromolaxia – Vyzakia, by the Vrije Universiteit Brussel and Goethe-Universität Frankfurt under the direction of Prof. Karin Nys and Dr. Matthias Recke.

The spring campaign concentrated on the 13th and 12th BCE settlement remains at Dromolaxia – Vyzakia. Previous investigations of this Late Bronze harbour town already elucidated its international character and the various industrial activities carried out by its inhabitants.

The excavation work conducted in 2023 revealed an elaborate water drainage system that connected the agglutinated houses of the city with a central canal.

Sophisticated mechanisms for maintaining the system can be discerned, as well as massive subsequent interventions to ensure its functioning. It shows a level of sophistication that has not yet been encountered in any other place in Cyprus.

However, further research is needed to gain a better understanding of the wastewater management system of the Late Bronze settlement at Dromolaxia – Vyzakia.