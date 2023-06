Warm with sun through high clouds and fine particles of dust in the atmosphere on Friday.

Possible isolated showers inland and in mountainous areas are also possible, according to the island’s Met Service.

The winds will be variable, moderate to strong, westerly to south-westerly, force 3 to 4 Beaufort.

And the sea smooth to slight.

The temperature will rise to around 34 C inland, around 28 C to 30 C on the coasts, and around 23 C in mountainous areas.