War in Ukraine was turning point that could lead to solution of Cyprus issue, Defence Minister says

The war in Ukraine “was a turning point that has changed mindsets and attitudes” which could lead to “the right procedures” for a resolution of the Cyprus problem, Defence Minister Michalis Giorgallas said.

In an interview with the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), Giorgallas underscored Cyprus’ efforts to bolster its armed forces and outlined the nation’s defence priorities, while also addressing Turkey’s recent geopolitical shifts and their potential implications for the Cyprus issue.

Discussing his recent visit to the United States, Giorgallas highlighted Cyprus’ participation in the State Partnership Program, an initiative engaging nearly 100 countries, including Cyprus, to foster expertise exchange between the US National Guard and partner nations’ armed forces. Cyprus’ collaboration with the National Guard of New Jersey was specifically lauded as a gesture of gratitude to Senator Robert Menendez and his state.

Giorgallas noted that this collaboration grants Cyprus access to training programmes, resources, and established procedures, thereby enhancing the nation’s defence capabilities and the development of its armed forces.

The Minister added that the lifting of the arms embargo on Cyprus had significantly bolstered the nation’s confidence in global defence markets, enabling the pursuit of purchases across various countries. He praised the move for breaking monopolies and fostering competitive procurement practices.

Giorgallas detailed Cyprus’ comprehensive five-year plan for arms reform and modernisation, highlighting efforts to diversify weaponry sources and address vulnerabilities in light of geopolitical dynamics, including Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

Addressing Cyprus’ defence spending goals, Giorgallas expressed determination to achieve the target of allocating 2% of the country’s GDP to defence spending within five years, enabling comprehensive modernization and enhanced operational preparedness.

In the context of international cooperation, Giorgallas highlighted two key pillars: diplomatic engagement and research-driven defence production, aligning Cyprus’ interests with larger players in the region.

Regarding Turkey’s recent overtures to the West and potential positive effects on Greek-Turkish relations and the Cyprus issue, Giorgallas expressed cautious optimism, while stressing the importance of monitoring Turkey’s actions to gauge their sincerity.

“I want to be optimistic. The war in Ukraine was a turning point that has changed mindsets and attitudes and finally, in this new situation being born from the ashes of war we can start the right procedures for a safe and proper resolution of the Cyprus problem,” he said.

Giorgallas praised the establishment of the National Security Council, highlighting its potential to fortify policy decisions with informed insights and scientific knowledge, especially in an era dominated by technology and complex global challenges.

Reflecting on the significance of the ongoing period, Giorgallas paid tribute to the sacrifices made in the past, reaffirming Cyprus’ commitment to safeguarding its interests and upholding its rightful place in the international arena.