Wanted in Romania for murder, caught in Cyprus

A Romanian man who is facing murder charges and escaped local authorities, was arrested in Cyprus this morning, following cooperation with Bucharest and flanked by an Interpol warrant.

The 47 year old was located in Pafos around 11 and will appear tomorrow before the city’s Assize court to start extradition procedures to Romania.

Romanian authorities have been notified of the development. They had provided relevant information to Cyprus police a few days ago, following the spectacular escape of the accused.

The way in which he managed to leave the country is currently under investigation.