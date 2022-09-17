NewsLocalWanted by Police for incidents at AEK Arena stadium (photos)

Wanted by Police for incidents at AEK Arena stadium (photos)

The Police have so far found and accused in writing three people for the incidents that took place on Monday, 11 September, at the stadium AEK Arena in Larnaca, where the football match between AEK and Nea Salamina took place.

The Police continue the investigations to find the remaining persons involved in the incidents, releasing the photos of a number of suspects, aiming to collect information.
Anyone with any information is requested to contact the Larnaca CID at 24-804060, or the Citizen Line at 1460, or the nearest Police Station.

 

 

