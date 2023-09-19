“Vrakas” figure erected as Limassol gears up for Wine Festival [VIDEOS]

An iconic symbol of tradition, the “Vrakas,” a towering male figure dressed in traditional Cypriot attire, has been erected in anticipation of the upcoming Limassol Wine Festival.

Unveiling plans for the 62nd Wine Festival scheduled to take place from October 7 to 15 at the town’s municipal garden, Limassol’s Mayor, Nicos Nicolaides, enthusiastically extended an invitation to all.

Standing at seven meters tall, the figure now graces the garden’s entrance, serenaded by melodic tunes celebrating the art of winemaking.

Mayor Nicolaides stressed their commitment to preserving tradition while continuously enhancing the festival’s appeal. He noted the introduction of several fresh and innovative elements, promising to reveal further programme details during an upcoming press conference. In response to a question, he disclosed plans for two additional events to be hosted in wine villages within the Limassol region on October 8 and 15.

Furthermore, Nicolaides announced that the reach of the Wine Festival would extend beyond Limassol, as it becomes an integral part of the Euro-Mediterranean Festival of Traditional Dances. Attendees can look forward to savouring Cypriot wine and grape-inspired dishes at these district-wide events.

To facilitate attendance, free bus transportation will be provided to festival-goers travelling from other cities, the Mayor noted.