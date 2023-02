Voter turnout for the presidential elections in Cyprus was at 55% until 3 pm, said Chief Returning Officer, Dr Costas Constantinou.

This is 308,550 votes, 1.8% more than the same time during the runoff round of the presidential elections in 2018.

However, it is 0.6% less than the same time during the first round last Sunday.

Polls in Cyprus, Greece and Bulgaria were temporarily closed at 12 noon, for a one-hour break. Voting resumed at 1 pm.