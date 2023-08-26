Voice for Autism and Cyprus-based prominent full-service law firm join forces

Voice for Autism, an NGO focused on helping young adults with autism building meaningful, connected lives, is pleased to announce its partnership with Artemiou, Pieri & Associates LLC, a prominent full-service firm based in Cyprus.

This collaboration marks a significant expansion of Voice for Autism’s reach and impact as the two organizations join forces to advocate for the basic human rights and empowerment of people with autism.

Voice for Autism advocates for the rights of individuals with autism to access the necessary supports and structures to achieve their highest potential and live a life enriched with independence and opportunity.

Artemiou, Pieri & Associates, with its team of highly qualified legal, management, and corporate finance professionals, is a true advocate for positive change. By expanding its pro bono program, the firm is demonstrating a deep commitment to social responsibility and inclusivity.

Through state-of-the-art technology and a dedication to efficient legal counsel, Artemiou, Pieri & Associates LLC is well-positioned to make a lasting impact alongside Voice for Autism.

“We are thrilled to embark on this meaningful journey with Voice for Autism. What Voice for Autism has achieved in the last 18 months is impressive,” says Artemis Artemiou, Managing Director, at Artemiou, Pieri & Associates. “Our shared values and desire to make impactful change align perfectly and we are determined to provide the legal expertise and support needed to do so.”

This partnership will see Artemiou, Pieri & Associates working closely with Voice for Autism to offer legal guidance and support that aligns with the NGO’s mission. By providing their expertise, resources, and commitment, the firm will contribute significantly to enhancing the lives of young adults with disabilities and fostering a more inclusive society.

Voice for Autism President and Co-founder, Ellen Georgiou Pontikis, says, “Our collaboration with Artemiou, Pieri & Associates is a powerful step forward in our efforts to secure a brighter future for young adults with autism. Together, we will amplify their voices and work towards promoting social inclusion, advancing independence and creating opportunities.

“We are preparing our first residents to enter our group homes and are hard at work developing a social enterprise scheme that is true social innovation and a prototype for other such projects on the island. We are thrilled to have the expertise and support of Artemis, Pieri and Associates.”

Artemiou, Pieri & Associates LLC is a full-service firm that supports an array of industries – among them, Banking, Entertainment, Finance, Health Care, Corporate, Intellectual property, Litigation, Real estate and Tax in both national and international markets.

Voice for Autism: Advocacy & Action provides advocacy and support for young adults with disabilities to build meaningful, connected lives. The NGO works to advance independence, productivity and inclusion, and advocates for improved public and private policies.

www.voiceforautism.org