Visual Voices extend open call for artists in exile

The organisation Visual Voices issued an open call for applications for artists living in exile who would like to create a performative project.

The call is targeted to artists in exile based in Cyprus, France, Italy or Portugal who have or would like to develop an artistic practice that relates to performance, under the IN EX(ILE) LAB project.

WHAT IS IN EX(ILE) LAB?
IN EX(ILE) LAB is a project that will support artists in exile, who have recently relocated and are looking to build a career in their host country, by providing opportunities to create a performance, build a professional network, be artistically advised by established artists based in Europe and reach new audiences within the European space.

By doing so, IN EX(ILE) LAB will provide a framework for cultural organisations to rethink their practices and adapt their tools to the needs of artists in exile.

Find more information and eligibility criteria HERE.

Visual Voices is a non-profit organisation focused on arts-based peacebuilding.

