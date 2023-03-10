Visitors West Ham win 2-0 AEK Larnaca in Cyprus

A fine first-half double from Michail Antonio gave West Ham a 2-0 win at AEK Larnaca in their Europa Conference League last-16 first leg on Thursday evening.

West Ham have now won all nine of their matches in the competition this term.

The Cypriot hosts caused the visitors some early problems but West Ham grew in confidence and took the lead when unmarked Antonio headed Said Benrahma’s left-wing delivery into the right corner.

With the Premier League side searching for a second, Pablo Fornals drove wide of the left post moments before Antonio doubled the lead when he collected a pass on the edge of the area and superbly curled an effort around his marker into the top-right corner.

Having made wholesale changes to his starting line-up, Moyes also made several substitutions after the break to keep players fresh – the Hammers’ top priority clearly being to retain their Premier League status.