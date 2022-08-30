Virtual walk at now defunct Nicosia Airport possible, full digitization completed

A virtual walk at the old Nicosia Airport is now possible thanks to a project titled “Recapturing the Spirit of the Old Nicosia Airport (NIC Project): Official Launch of the NIC Platform.”

According to an announcement, during summer 2021, researchers from the Science and Technology in Archaeology and Culture Research Centre (STARC) and the Climate and Atmosphere Research Centre (CARE-C), with the support of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) completed the full digitization of the former Nicosia Airport.

The project provides an interdisciplinary 3D modelling and visualization process developed to create interactive applications for virtual tours, since access to the airport terminal building is nowadays deemed unsafe due to years of abandonment and lack of maintenance.