Viral video shows new alleged racist attack against delivery driver in Limassol

Police will start investigating a case of assault after a video showing a man attacking a delivery driver in Limassol started circulating on social media on Friday, June 22.

In the video, a man is seen stopping his motorcycle on the side of the road and then proceeding to attack a delivery driver verbally. He then kicks the victim’s own motorcycle before stealing his license plates and driving away.

Limassol Police told philenews that as of Friday morning, they have not received a complaint regarding the case, but will start an investigation ex officio.

Read more: