Videos show buggies hitting pedestrians and a biker as Ayia Napa calls for ban

Videos posted on social media show buggy vehicles hitting pedestrians and a biker in Ayia Napa, as the issue has come into the spotlight this summer after a number of accidents.
In one video a buggy is seen crashing into a delivery driver.
Citizens told philenews that both locals and tourists on buggies drive at high speeds on main roads in Ayia Napa, especially in the summer months.
“Until mid-September, we are afraid to get out of our houses,” they say while noting that police presence in the area is minimal.
Meanwhile, in a letter to the Justice Minister, Ayia Napa Municipality requested the government to ban four-wheeled and three-wheeled quad vehicles from July 19 to August 20, between 9 pm to 7 am.
