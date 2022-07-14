Video shows man hitting woman holding a baby; culprit arrested

Λάρνακα, χτες. Χτυπά αμείλικτα μέχρι και μητέρα με βρέφος. Η κουλτούρα του "απέλαση τώρα", "τρώνε τα επιδόματα", "στέλλει μας τους η Τουρκία" και της πίστης σε φυλετική ανωτερότητα. pic.twitter.com/HYUnX8SqfC — Christos Hadjioannou (@Chris__Hadji) July 14, 2022

The Police have arrested a 43-year-old Greek Cypriot seen hitting a woman who is holding a baby. The man had been wanted since this morning when a video with his actions went viral.

The woman, who is from Congo, bought a car from the man. But, after a while the car presented several problems. So, the woman went back to the man to discuss possible solutions. However, he was unwilling to discuss any solution proposed, he told her there was nothing she could do because they both were in his country and attacked her.

In a posting, the Legal Service noted that the Attorney General had contacted the Chief of Police about the incident and the latter has assured him that a criminal investigation was in progress.