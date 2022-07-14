NewsLocalVideo shows man hitting woman holding a baby; culprit arrested

Video shows man hitting woman holding a baby; culprit arrested

Manhittingwoman
Manhittingwoman

The Police have arrested a 43-year-old Greek Cypriot seen hitting a woman who is holding a baby. The man had been wanted since this morning when a video with his actions went viral.

The woman, who is from Congo, bought a car from the man. But, after a while the car presented several problems. So, the woman went back to the man to discuss possible solutions. However, he was unwilling to discuss any solution proposed, he told her there was nothing she could do because they both were in his country and attacked her.

In a posting, the Legal Service noted that the Attorney General had contacted the Chief of Police about the incident and the latter has assured him that a criminal investigation was in progress.

By gavriella
Previous articleSailing tour from Limassol to Kastelorizo and back
Next articleCabinet’s decision on the pandenic; the changes

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros