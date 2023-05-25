NewsLocalVideo shows fan shooting at police helicopter with flare gun before cup...

Video shows fan shooting at police helicopter with flare gun before cup final

A video making the rounds on the internet shows an Ael fan shooting at a police helicopter with a flare gun before last night’s cup final.

As the video shows, the incident happened on the Limassol-Nicosia highway, while Ael fans were heading towards the Gsp stadium.

Police made eight arrests before and after the game between Ael and Omonia.

Six persons were arrested for illegal possession of explosives before the match started, while two others were arrested during incidents that took place in Limassol after the match ended.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
