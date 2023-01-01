NewsLocalVehicle turned patrol car to escape police, while 18 drivers are charged...

Vehicle turned patrol car to escape police, while 18 drivers are charged with DUI (updated)

23-year-old missing man spotted by a police patrol

 

An unprecedented crime-evading tactic was discovered last night by Pafos police, as a 27 year old man disguised his vehicle into a patrol car, complete with beacon and a siren,  just like the ones installed by the local police force.

It was spotted during routine New Year’s Eve checks conducted by the Pafos traffic in the city and district through the night and in the early hours of 2023.

Officers were shocked to discover how meticulously the young man had modified the car, which was taken to the Pafos CID for further checks, while the owner was charged in writing and released.

It was sadly a busy night for Pafos police as they charged more than 30 drivers for various offences, including 18 for DUI and one for drug substance use.

By Constantinos Tsintas
