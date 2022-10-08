Vehicle theft and joyride followed by police chase in Nicosia

A car theft early last night in a central Nicosia area led to an accident and a car chase as the young suspects, who were taking a ride in the vehicle a few hours later, attempted to flee when spotted by a police patrol.

The car was reported stolen by a 57 year old man just after nine in the evening, while it was parked and locked in a public car park near his home.

The license plates of the stolen vehicle were made available to all patrols and a police officer spotted the car at one thirty in the morning down the central Prodromou Avenue, with a 27 year old man driving and q 28 year old in the front seat.

The suspects attempted to avoid a police check by speeding off but reversed into a 20 year old man’s vehicle, as he was waiting at the traffic lights.

They managed to flee but were followed by police cars into a home garage entrance on a side road. One of the patrols parked behind it preventing their escape, with the suspects backing up into the car, which in turn hit a 2nd patrol vehicle.

Eventually the driver was forced to stop and attempted to flee on foot, but was soon arrested along with the second man. During a search of the vehicle police discovered two pocket knives and a baseball bat.

They were remanded in custody, as the Central Nicosia station and the traffic department are investigating.