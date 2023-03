A car crashed into the window of a shop in Strovolos on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Police, around 17.00 in the afternoon, a vehicle, under circumstances that are being investigated, lost control and crashed into the window of a shop on the busy Stavros Street in Strovolos.

No serious injuries seem to have resulted, however, an ambulance was called to the scene, while the causes of the accident are being investigated by the Police.