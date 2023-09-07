Vast majority of people in Chloraka’s St. Nicholas complex residing legally in Cyprus -authorities

A total of 240 individuals have been documented residing in the “St. Nicholas” apartment complex in Chloraka, based on 359 inspections conducted between August 22 and September 7, according to Petros Zeniou, spokesperson for the Civil Registry and Migration Department.

During the inspections, only two individuals were found to be residing in the country illegally and have subsequently been arrested, with deportation procedures currently underway, he said.

Out of the 240 individuals, 238 were asylum seekers or beneficiaries of subsidiary protection, Zeniou stated.

Inspections in the Chloraka region continue daily, “focusing on foreign nationals with suspicious activities to ascertain whether they are residing illegally,” he added.

Tensions have been running high in Chlorakas for several years over what some locals believe is a disproportionately high number of asylum seekers or recognised refugees settled there.

The tensions culminated in two fascist attacks against migrants and migrant-owned businesses in the area on August 27 and 28.

State of migration in Cyprus in 2023

According to official data, in 2023, a total of 1,520 people who entered the Republic via illegal routes have been identified and arrested, Zeniou reported. Out of these, 1,381 have been repatriated to their countries of origin, while 5,004 individuals voluntarily left Cyprus.

Regarding irregular immigration in 2023 up to August 31, Zeniou mentioned that 6,717 individuals have arrived, a significant reduction compared to the same period in 2022 when 11,246 arrivals were recorded.

Concerning arrivals from the occupied territories, Zeniou said that this year there has been a reduction of approximately 50% compared to 2022, with 5,511 arrivals. Zeniou also noted that, in 2023, 71 cases of human trafficking have been investigated, leading to the arrest of 96 traffickers.

The spokesperson noted that the Civil Registry and Migration Department is focused on combating illegal employment, which remains a significant driver of immigration to the Republic. In 2022, a total of 100 cases were investigated, resulting in the arrest of 101 individuals employing 166 foreigners illegally. In 2023, until August 31, cases of illegal employment rose to 258, involving 257 employers who were found to be employing 432 foreign nationals illegally.

Regarding deportations, Zeniou said that in 2023, up to August 31, 6,385 migrants who were residing illegally in the Republic have been repatriated, a significant increase compared to 3,985 cases during the same period in 2022. Additionally, 176 migrants have been involuntarily removed, with the Cypriot police participating in joint Frontex operations.

(Featured image by AFP)