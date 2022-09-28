Vast majority of Cypriots prefer to buy local pork meat-survey

Some 70 percent of Cypriot consumers prefer local pork meat to imported one, according to a recent survey by RAI Consultants which Phileleftheros cites on Wednesday.

The survey also shows that 95 percent of those asked would like to know the meat’s country of origin.

Moreover, consumers are willing to pay a bit more for Cypriot pork because they consider it tastier pus they ant to give support to the country’s primary meat sector.

Pork prices have increased at least four times within the past two months, each by 10 cents.

As a result, pork meat went from being sold at €1.60 per kilo in July to €2 by September, increasing by 25%.

The price hike is down to high inflation and the increased cost of raw materials used in animal feed, such as wheat and barley.