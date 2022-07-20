NewsLocalVassiliko residents block entrance to OEDA in Pentakomo

Vassiliko residents block entrance to OEDA in Pentakomo

A protest by nine communities of the Vassiliko area has been in progress since this morning. The protest began from the Electricity Authority sub-station and then continued at the entrance of the Organization for Integrated Waste management Facilities (OEDA) which they blocked not permitting any trucks to go in or out.

The intention of the communities, according to information is to continue the blockade indefinitely, by groups of 10 people who will be replaced every four hours.

The Coordinating Committee of the nine communities is requesting the resignation of Agriculture Minister Kostas Kadis due to the ongoing fires in the area.

