Vasiliko area residents to block entrance of Pentakomo waste management plant on Tuesday

Drastic action is planned on Tuesday by Vasiliko area residents following the recent fire at the nearby Pentakomo waste management plant which had sent toxic fumes into the atmosphere.

Specifically, protesters from nine communities in the area plan to indefinitely block the entrance of the polluting plant which – they argue – operates illegally and endangers their lives for years now.

Their anger was intensified by the Cabinet’s recent decision not to scrap the planned operation of asphalt factories in the nearby Kalavasos industrial area which is already overburdened with heavy industry.

Tuesday’s protest is to begin at 9am with head of the coordinating committee and Kalavasos community leader Lefteris Foka telling Philenews “enough is enough”.

And that the residents are determined not to allow the setting up and operation of asphalt plants or any other polluting industry in their area.

Foka also expressed strong disappointment over the government’s inability to provide a definitive solution to the risks the area’s residents are confronted with.

“So far, nothing has been done despite numerous promises by both the President of the Republic and the Minister of Agriculture that a meeting will be set up to resolve all the problems in the industrial areas of Kalavasos and Pendakomo,” he said.

“That is why we are going ahead with the dynamic action. We will not allow the operation of the waste management, the entrance block will be indefinite,” he added.