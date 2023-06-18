Variable weather ahead: Partly cloudy with scattered showers

The weather on Sunday will be partly cloudy with a few scattered showers possible. At first, the showers will mainly occur in the western and mountainous areas, and later in the afternoon in other inland regions.

The winds will be moderate to strong, blowing mostly from the southwest to northwest, at around 4 to 5 on the Beaufort scale. The sea will be slight to moderate.

Temperatures will reach around 33 degrees Celsius in the inland areas, approximately 26 degrees on the western coasts, about 28 degrees on the rest of the coasts, and 23 degrees in the mountains.

Tonight, there will be periods of increased cloudiness with a chance of a few showers, especially in the west. In the early morning hours, there might be some light fog forming in inland and southeastern coastal areas.

Temperatures will drop to around 17 degrees Celsius inland, about 20 degrees on the coasts, and 11 degrees in higher mountainous regions.

On Monday, the weather will start with some clouds and a chance of isolated showers, mainly in the west. In the afternoon, it will become mostly cloudy in some areas, and there will be local rain showers, possibly even isolated thunderstorms, primarily in the mountainous regions and the eastern half of the island.

Temperatures on Monday won’t change significantly and will remain slightly below the average. However, a gradual increase in temperatures is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday.