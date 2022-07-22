NewsLocalVaccines against monkeypox in Cyprus on Monday

Vaccines against monkeypox in Cyprus on Monday

Monkeypox3
Monkeypox3

The first vaccines against monkeypox are expected in Cyprus on Monday. According to information, 1.400 doses of the specific vaccines will arrive and will be used to face possible cases.

It is noted that so far no confirmed cases have been found in Cyprus, while Health Ministry has already prepared a plan to manage a possible case.

Confirmed cases of monkeypox have been found in Europe, Australia, and North America,

According to a source of the Health Ministry, there is no case of mass vaccination of the population currently, since the specific virus is not easily transmitted.

