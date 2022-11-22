Vaccination of infants and children with underlying diseases recommended

Maria Koliou, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics and Infant Diseases and member of the Advisory Committee on Covid-19, recommended the vaccination of infants and children, from six months until four years, who have underlying diseases.

Speaking to the state broadcaster CyBC, Professor Koliou explained that only 1/12th of the vaccine dose given to adults is administrated to children of that age.

She added that generally in Cyprus no severe cases of Covid-19 have been recorded for children of that age. Still, the expansion of vaccination coverage has been decided after considering incidents that occurred in other countries like Greece and the United States.

Vaccinations against Covid-19 for infants and children from six months until four years will begin on Tuesday, 22 November.

Vaccination centres operate in Nicosia, Limassol, Larnaca, Paphos, Famagusta, and Kyperounta from 08:00 until 14:00 and in Polis Chrysochous from 09:30 until 13:30.

The children’s escorts must take along a form of consent signed by both parents.