Vaccination centres to operate on additional days

Vaccination centres in all districts will operate additionally on Saturdays 26 November and 3 December from 08:30 until 12:30 (with the exception of the centres in Kyperounta and Polis Chrysochous).

As of Saturday 26 November 2022, the updated Moderna vaccine covering the sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5 of the Omicron variant will be available at vaccination centres, an announcement of the Health Ministry noted.

Booster shots are recommended for people over 12, provided that five months have passed since their last vaccination.

Information about vaccination centres (Table 1)

  • Recipients can be served at walk-in centres operating in all districts
  • A booster shot is recommended after three months from the 1st positive test against COVID-19.
  • ID card and vaccination card are needed for vaccination.
  • For people younger than 18 a document with the written consent of both parents is needed. Greek or English. 

