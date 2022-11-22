Vaccination centres to operate on additional days

Vaccination centres in all districts will operate additionally on Saturdays 26 November and 3 December from 08:30 until 12:30 (with the exception of the centres in Kyperounta and Polis Chrysochous).

As of Saturday 26 November 2022, the updated Moderna vaccine covering the sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5 of the Omicron variant will be available at vaccination centres, an announcement of the Health Ministry noted.

Booster shots are recommended for people over 12, provided that five months have passed since their last vaccination.

Information about vaccination centres (Table 1)