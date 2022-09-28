Vaccination centres for updated jabs targeting Covid-19 Omicron variants

The Health Ministry on Wednesday made public the locations of the vaccination centres that will be providing updated vaccines targeting Covid-19 Omicron variants.

As of Thursday, September 29, the updated Moderna vaccines will be available every Tuesday and Thursday and the updated Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines will be available from Monday until Friday.

Citizens can be vaccinated in the walk-in centres operating in all districts:

Vaccination centres:

Nicosia: State Fair (08:00-14:30)

Larnaca: Old Larnaca Hospital (08:00-14:30)

Limassol: Linopetra Health Center (08:00-14:30)

Paphos: Paphos General Hospital (08:00-14:30)

Famagusta: Famagusta Health Center (08:00-14:30)

Kyperounta: Kyperounta Vaccination Center (former Co-Op) Monday, Wednesday, and Friday (09:30-13:30)

Polis Chrysochous: Polis Chrysochous Hospital, every Tuesday (09:30-13:30)