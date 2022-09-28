NewsLocalVaccination centres for updated jabs targeting Covid-19 Omicron variants

Vaccination centres for updated jabs targeting Covid-19 Omicron variants

File Photo: A Doctor Shows Vials Of Astrazeneca's Covid 19 Vaccine In His General Practice Facility, As The Spread Of The Coronavirus Disease (covid 19) Continues, In Vienna, Austria
File Photo: A Doctor Shows Vials Of Astrazeneca's Covid 19 Vaccine In His General Practice Facility, As The Spread Of The Coronavirus Disease (covid 19) Continues, In Vienna, Austria

The Health Ministry on Wednesday made public the locations of the vaccination centres that will be providing updated vaccines targeting Covid-19 Omicron variants.

As of Thursday, September 29, the updated Moderna vaccines will be available every Tuesday and Thursday and the updated Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines will be available from Monday until Friday.

Citizens can be vaccinated in the walk-in centres operating in all districts:

Vaccination centres:

Nicosia: State Fair (08:00-14:30)

Larnaca: Old Larnaca Hospital (08:00-14:30)

Limassol: Linopetra Health Center (08:00-14:30)

Paphos: Paphos General Hospital (08:00-14:30)

Famagusta: Famagusta Health Center (08:00-14:30)

Kyperounta: Kyperounta Vaccination Center (former Co-Op) Monday, Wednesday, and Friday (09:30-13:30)

Polis Chrysochous: Polis Chrysochous Hospital, every Tuesday (09:30-13:30)

By gavriella
Previous articlePolice seeking man in connection with “Prince of Gabon” fraud (photo)
Next articleSerbia won’t recognise results of Russia’s referendums in Ukraine – Vucic

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros