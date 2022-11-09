Vacant public sector jobs in Cyprus today stand at 4,601

Vacant public sector jobs in Cyprus are currently 4,601 with Parliament having given the green light for 3,174 by last July, Philenews reported on Wednesday.

Ministry of Finance data shows that of the 4,601 vacancies 3,337 are in the Civil Service and 449 in the island’s Army – including 320 enlisted positions. In addition, 568 are in the police force, 76 in the fire brigade and 171 in education.

The figures were made public in view of a proposed bill under discussion by House Finance Committee MPs providing for a ban on the law on the prohibition of filling in positions in the public and the wider public sector. This has been in effect since 2013.

A few months ago, ruling Disy MPs expressed reservations about the bill, stating that with the new procedure there will be no control. And that the number of employees in the public sector and in the wider public sector will increase.

On this, the Ministry of Finance maintains that if the bill is approved there will not be a sharp increase in employment.