USSRoosevelt guided-missile destroyer in Larnaca for port call (PHOTOS)

USSRoosevelt guided-missile destroyer arrived for a port call to Larnaca late on Friday, according to US Ambassador to Cyprus Julie Fisher.

Fisher said in a post on Platform X (Twitter) that it was great to join the National Guard Chief and Cyprus partners aboard USSRoosevelt.

“(And) to meet the accomplished officers and crew and to discuss our shared goals in promoting security and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean.”

Moreover, she noted that this US Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer is named for President Franklin D. & Eleanor Roosevelt.

By Annie Charalambous
Cypriot firefighters to continue efforts on Saturday to contain wildfires in Greece

