US issues Cyprus travel advice after Pyla incidents

The United States, through its embassy in Nicosia, has issued a travel alert following the recent attack by Turkish Cypriots on UN peacekeeping forces in Pyla. The advisory cautions American citizens against venturing into Turkish-occupied territories and recommends avoiding the Pyla region.

Specifically, the alert urges US citizens to reconsider any travel plans to the occupied territories for the upcoming weekend or until tensions ease. It specifically highlights the area of Pyla, urging individuals to steer clear altogether.

The travel alert specifically details the events leading to the alert: “On August 17, Turkish Cypriots (TC) announced plans to initiate construction of a dirt road from the TC village of Arsos into the UN Buffer Zone leading to the bicommunal village of Pyla.”

“The construction project was not authorized by the UN, and its commencement constituted a major encroachment on the Buffer Zone. While UN efforts have halted the construction, the situation escalated the morning of Friday, August 18, when TC security forces moved into the Buffer Zone, assaulting UN military staff, damaging vehicles, and physically removing equipment and UN personnel from the roadblock. The UN, United States, and other nations have strongly condemned the actions of the Turkish Cypriots,” it adds.

With the situation escalating, the US Embassy in Nicosia is “strongly encouraging U.S. citizens in the Republic of Cyprus to reconsider any plans to travel north this weekend, or until further notice of de-escalation of the situation. All U.S. citizens are specifically advised to stay away from the Pyla area.”

“We encourage U.S. citizens in the area to exercise caution and be aware of their surroundings, particularly around large crowds or gatherings. You should monitor local media to keep updated with the latest information about the situation and activities, any demonstrations, and areas to avoid,” it says.