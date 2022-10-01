US decision to completely lift arms embargo on Cyprus in effect as of Saturday

As of Saturday, the decision by the State Department for the US to completely lift the arms embargo on Cyprus, imposed in 1987, came in effect.

This is a move Nicosia has welcomed describing it as a landmark decision which reflects the burgeoning strategic relationship between the two countries – including in the area of security.

Nicosia also underlines that this strategic partnership is conducted on the basis of International Law and the need to build conditions of security and stability in the turbulent geographical Eastern Mediterranean Basin.

Behind the hard work to lift the embargo is Senator Bob Menendez.