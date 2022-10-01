NewsLocalUS decision to completely lift arms embargo on Cyprus in effect as...

US decision to completely lift arms embargo on Cyprus in effect as of Saturday

Arms
Arms

As of Saturday, the decision by the State Department for the US to completely lift the arms embargo on Cyprus, imposed in 1987, came in effect.

This is a move Nicosia has welcomed describing it as a landmark decision which reflects the burgeoning strategic relationship between the two countries – including in the area of security.

Nicosia also underlines that this strategic partnership is conducted on the basis of International Law and the need to build conditions of security and stability in the turbulent geographical Eastern Mediterranean Basin.

Behind the hard work to lift the embargo is Senator Bob Menendez.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleAs of Saturday, a bunch of single use plastic items are banned in Cyprus
Next articleTemperature to gradually but noticeably drop as from Monday

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros