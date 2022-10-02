US-Cyprus National Guards to cooperate within ‘State Partnership’ accord

Nicosia on Sunday welcomed the announcement by the US Department of Defense that the National Guard of Cyprus and the US National Guard will cooperate within the ‘State Partnership’ agreement.

The agreement encompasses efforts to combat terrorism, enhance maritime security and further promote regional stability in the Eastern Mediterranean.

In a Twitter post, Defense Minister Charalambos Petrides welcomed Saturday’s announcement in Washington that also coincided with the 62nd anniversary of Cyprus’ Independence.

“This is a particularly important development for the deepening of Cyprus-US military cooperation,” he wrote.

At the same time, the decision by the State Department for the US to completely lift the arms embargo on Cyprus, imposed in 1987, came in effect also on Saturday.

This is a landmark decision which reflects the burgeoning strategic relationship between the two countries – including in the area of security.