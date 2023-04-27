US citizens evacuated from Sudan through Cyprus

US Ambassador to Cyprus, Julie Fisher thanked the Republic of Cyprus and the United Kingdom for their contributions to evacuating people, including Americans from warring Sudan.

In a post on Twitter on Thursday, Fisher wrote: “We are deeply grateful to Cyprus and the United Kingdom for their exceptional efforts helping evacuate individuals, including Americans, from Sudan.”

We are deeply grateful to 🇨🇾 and 🇬🇧 partners for their exceptional efforts helping evacuate individuals, including Americans, from Sudan. Our partnership with @CyprusJRCC @DefenceCyprus @CyprusMFA & @UKinCyprus in action in support of our citizens. — Julie Fisher (@USAmbCy) April 27, 2023

Foreign nations have ramped up efforts to evacuate their citizens from Sudan during a US-mediated 72-hour ceasefire window.

Britain began the evacuation on Tuesday, transporting its citizens from Sudan to Cyprus and then on to the United Kingdom.

British High Commissioner to Cyprus, Irfan Siddiq, who is overseeing the operation said that “multiple hundreds” of Britons were expected to land in Cyprus on Wednesday alone.

The UK government estimates that around 4,000 of its citizens were in Sudan.

Cyprus has activated its ESTIA humanitarian rescue mechanism to evacuate third-country civilians through the island from Sudan, following a United Kingdom request, and is offering airport facilities in Larnaca.

Read more: