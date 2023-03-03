Urgent call for blood donations following recent 10% increase in surgical operations

Health authorities have issued an urgent call for blood donations due to very low stock levels as a result of a recent 10% increase in the number of surgical operations.

This is what Philenews reported on Friday, adding that the anxiety of doctors and patients, particularly thalassaemia ones, gets higher and higher.

“The number of blood donations, that is, the amount of blood received on a daily basis has not decreased, nor has the response of the island’s blood donors,” said head of the Cyprus Blood Centre, Andri Panagiotou.

“However, demand has increased. We see more surgical procedures, mainly specialized surgeries for which a lot of blood is needed plus we have an increased number of oncology cases,” she added.

Blood donation stations are operating, from February 27 to March 5, at the following locations:

Nicosia -1st floor of the Engomi Health Center at the corner of Nikos Kranidiotis Avenue and Makedonias Gonia, Engomi (near Alpha Mega supermarket,) Phone: 22809098, 22809052, 22809048

Limassol – Church Hall of Agios Georgios Havouza, Phone: 96651547

Larnaca – 3rd floor of the new wing of the General Hospital, Phone: 24800402

Paphos – Vasileos Konstantinou 89 Royal Business Centre, Phone: 99889711

Famagusta – at the building of the former cooperative opposite the Church of Agia Varvara, Phone: 96651537.