Urgent appeal for bone marrow donation for six-month-old Ekaterini

An appeal for a bone marrow donation for six-month-old Ekaterini who urgently needs a transplant has been launched by the Union of Cyprus Nurses in collaboration with Karaiskakio Foundation.

The donation is to take place on Saturday, from 11 am to 4 pm, at six different locations island-wide: Nicosia Mall, Mall of Cyprus (Latsia), Metropolis Mall (Larnaca), My Mall Limassol (Limassol), Kings Avenue Mall (Paphos) and Kokkinos supermarket (Paralimni).

Famagusta-born Ekaterini was born with anaemia and the transplant will stop the need for monthly blood transfusions, Philenews reports.

A close relative of the little girl said: “Every time she gets sick she is in great danger…We are asking as many people as possible to come forward to give a saliva sample so that a compatible donor can be found.”

She added: “Ekaterini can have a transplant and be cured. It’s very painful for the baby, she is suffering.”

The procedure is simple and only takes five minutes since possible donors will give a saliva sample and then fill in their details.

There is a time-frame for the transplant to take place and if a donor is not found Ekaterini will have to do blood transfusions for life.