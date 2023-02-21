Uproar over humiliating photo of naked elderly hospital patient continues

The uproar in social media and not only continued on Tuesday after a photograph published the day before showed an elderly patient in Limassol General Hospital left naked and uncovered on her bed.

State Health Services Organisation (Okypy) announced an investigation into the very humiliating incident has already been launched but it seems that this is not good enough, Philenews also reports.

The photo was posted on Facebook by Dr Marios Kyriazis, a geriatrist, who had also written: “We should all be ashamed…I don’t care if someone is punished, but I don’t accept that the patient is punished.”

He had then called on president-elect Nikos Christodoulides, who has already contacted him, to give priority to vulnerable patients.

Moreover, Dr Kyriazis told “Active” radio that he was informed by Okypy that this patient, due to a serious problem she is facing, took off her clothes herself.

“But even so, this is not an excuse for the woman to stay in this stat of play…old people may face problems of dementia, Alzheimer’s or whatever,” he said.

“That’s why they should be treated with even more care and attention so that their dignity is also protected,” he added.

The Federation of Cyprus Patients’ Associations have strongly condemned the humiliating incident.