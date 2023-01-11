Upgrade of system deactivating mobile phones within central prison still pending

It is still up in the air whether the system deactivating mobile phones within the fenced enclosure of the central prisons which has been operating since 2020 will actually work.

And all this at the expense of public security since it is common knowledge that behind serious criminal actions are actually individuals serving a prison sentence, Philenews reported on Wednesday.

Department of Electrical and Mechanical Services (EMS) insiders said the signed contract with a company to upgrade the current system has been confronted with several obstacles.

The upgrade aims to also deactivate mobile phones using 5G technology within the prisons complex by applying the necessary specialised adjustments. And, in some points, the existing functionalities of deactivating 3G and 4G technologies.

Under the contract, this should have been completed by last June while for the time being it remains doubtful whether the company will be able to fulfil – even with a delay – its obligations with the state.

In fact, the Department of EMS has sent a letter to the company on Monday giving a 14-day ultimatum for the matter to be solved.