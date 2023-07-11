(Update) Tourist injured after falling off Akamas cliff with buggy

A 33-year-old man from Austria was injured after he fell off a cliff in a buggy accident in Akamas on Tuesday.

According to philenews, under conditions which are being investigated, the man fell to a height of 50 metres while driving a rental buggy near the Kakoskali area.

Authorities mounted a rescue operation to reach him, mobilising a police helicopter.

The tourist has been transferred to Paphos General Hospital to receive treatment for his injuries.

A number of fatalities and injuries have taken place in Kakoskali, therefore a decision has been taken to create protective works on the dirt road there.

However, the project has not been completed yet and the route is still being used by many visitors.