NewsLocal(Update) Man dies in Chloraka apartment fire

(Update) Man dies in Chloraka apartment fire

Chloraka Fire
Chloraka Fire

Members of the fire service found a charred body inside an apartment in Cholaraka on Wednesday morning.

According to Paphos police spokesman Michalis Nicolaou, the fire service was called to respond to multiple calls regarding a house fire on Pireos street at Chloraka around 08:50 am.

After arriving at the location and putting out the fire, fire service officers found the charred body of a man in the bedroom of the apartment.

Police say that the sole occupier of the property was a middle-aged man from Bulgaria.

Authorities are investigating the case.

Pyrkagia Ptoma 2

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Imminent changes to Gesy software to tackle shortages of pharmaceuticals

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros