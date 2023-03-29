(Update) Man dies in Chloraka apartment fire

Members of the fire service found a charred body inside an apartment in Cholaraka on Wednesday morning.

According to Paphos police spokesman Michalis Nicolaou, the fire service was called to respond to multiple calls regarding a house fire on Pireos street at Chloraka around 08:50 am.

After arriving at the location and putting out the fire, fire service officers found the charred body of a man in the bedroom of the apartment.

Police say that the sole occupier of the property was a middle-aged man from Bulgaria.

Authorities are investigating the case.