Authorities were called to respond to a fire that broke out in the Limassol district between the communities of Koilani, Silikou and Kouka on Monday afternoon.

The blaze burned three hectares of land, before being put under control by the fire service and the forestry department, fire service spokesman Andreas Kettis said on Twitter.

Six fire engines and five aircraft were mobilised for the operation, Kettis added.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.