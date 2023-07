Firefighters were still battling to extinguish a fire that broke out early on Tuesday at a landfill site in Pentakomo, Limassol district.

Fire Brigade spokesperson Andreas Kettis said the fire spread outside the fenced area but is now under control.

And that firefighting helicopters have been also activated.

“We responded with a total of five fire trucks from Vasilikos, Limassol and EMAK fire stations…firefighting helicopters have joined the efforts,” Kettis also said.